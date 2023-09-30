Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 870 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $17,478.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,947,258 shares in the company, valued at $59,210,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $473.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 129.3% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 15.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 64,395 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

