Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.79.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.6 %

Paylocity stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.35 and its 200 day moving average is $190.96. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $269.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,074 shares of company stock worth $34,320,823. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.