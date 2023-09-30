Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,900 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Radian Group worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2,130.1% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 929.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 178.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

