Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -346.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

