Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,800 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,966,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Trading Down 7.5 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.16 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

