Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,400 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $212.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.08.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,815 shares of company stock worth $4,912,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

