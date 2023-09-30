Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 624,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 624,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,178 shares of company stock worth $11,878,345. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

