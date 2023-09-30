Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,795,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 151,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 99,756 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

PECO opened at $33.54 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

