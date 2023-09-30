Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,795,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 151,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 99,756 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %
PECO opened at $33.54 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PECO
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.