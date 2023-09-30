Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $285.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.89 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.