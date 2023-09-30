Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,962,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,472,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $194.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

