Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Diodes worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

