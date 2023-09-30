Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in OGE Energy by 89.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

