Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.