Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,800 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Royal Gold by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Royal Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $106.33 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

