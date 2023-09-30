Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,600 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Bruker by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $62.30 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

