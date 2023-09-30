Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $264,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

