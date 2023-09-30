Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of CONMED worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CONMED by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $100.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

