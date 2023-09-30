Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $124.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.32. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

