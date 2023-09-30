Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $3,371,965. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DCI opened at $59.64 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

