Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $113.86 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.