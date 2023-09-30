Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 126,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 576,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.61. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $225.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen



Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

