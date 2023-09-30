Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after buying an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after buying an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,118,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $96.10 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

