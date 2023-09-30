Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

