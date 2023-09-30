Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.87.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $174.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

