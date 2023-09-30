Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Has $673,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.