LVZ Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $230.01 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.24.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

