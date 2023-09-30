Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Keith A. Thomas Sells 26,315 Shares

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maiden Price Performance

MHLD opened at $1.76 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Maiden by 668.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHLD

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.