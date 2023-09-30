Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $56,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

