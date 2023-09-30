Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

