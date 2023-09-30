Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $300.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

