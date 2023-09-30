Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.46

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.46 and last traded at $77.29, with a volume of 31849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MED

Medifast Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $815.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth about $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 65.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,295,000 after buying an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 126.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.