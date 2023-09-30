Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

