Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW) Short Interest Down 43.6% in September

Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Mercato Partners Acquisition stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Mercato Partners Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 66.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,050 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 443,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

