Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $300.21 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

