Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,086 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $185,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $300.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

