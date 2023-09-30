Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.