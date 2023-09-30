Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,372 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,372 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $63,084.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,021.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $75,093.10.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $44.25 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

