Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Up 1.4 %

AVTR stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

