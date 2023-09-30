Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,075 shares of company stock worth $12,472,067. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average is $267.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

