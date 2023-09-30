New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 5,100 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 440,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

