New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.84. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.33 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

