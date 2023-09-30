New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.0 %

SEIC stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,881. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

