New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 109.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

