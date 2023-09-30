New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $81,569,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,774 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 740,389 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.