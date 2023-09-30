New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.30 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $25.38 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

