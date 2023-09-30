New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.32 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 108.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New York Times Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $41.21 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $45.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

