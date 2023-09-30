New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.34 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

