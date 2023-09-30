New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.36 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.96.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

