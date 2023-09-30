New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.36 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.