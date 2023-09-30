Ninety One UK Ltd Has $69.28 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,437 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

PEP stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

